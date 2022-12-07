Agro Chemicals Sector Check - Exporters To Outperform In The Near Term: Prabhudas Lilladher
Exports oriented players will continue with their outperformance on back of robust demand scenario globally, better realisations.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We hosted eight companies and three experts from the agrochemicals pack in our two days agri and specialty conference. We are of the view that export oriented players (PI Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Chemicals India Ltd. and UPL Ltd.) are better placed than pure play domestic players (Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Bayer Cropscience Ltd.) in the near term.
Near term challenges pertaining to provisions for high cost inventory amid a falling raw material cost scenario coupled with higher sales return from kharif season and pricing pressure in generic segment will likely weigh on margins for domestic players.
However, exports oriented players will continue with their outperformance on the back of-
robust demand scenario globally;
remunerative crop prices and
better realisations led by price hikes in the recent past.
Going forward, H2 usually remains heavier for exporters as compared to H1.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.