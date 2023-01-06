Agro Chemicals Q3 Results Preview - Near Term Challenges For Domestic Players: Prabhudas Lilladher
Growth of agrochemical companies is likely to be subdued.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We expect companies in our coverage universe to report revenue/Ebitda/ profit after tax growth of 26%/15%/23% YoY (agrochemicals 14%/11%/17% YoY, fertilisers 51%/28%/36% YoY).
Growth of agrochemical companies is likely to be subdued (expected to grow at mid-single to low double digit YoY; our estimate: 14% YoY revenue growth) primarily led by-
higher carry-over inventory from kharif season, leaving limited room for further inventory push;
higher sales return (particularly insecticides grades) exerting pressure on margins and
provisions of high cost inventory, amid falling raw material cost scenario.
Fertiliser companies growth, on the other hand, is likely to be higher led by higher subsidy payout from Government and reduced raw material prices.
Citing above reasons, we maintain our cautious stance on the sector.
Though major macro-economic variables (soil moisture, water reservoir levels, domestic crop prices etc.) continue to remain on positive trend, yet higher base of last year (H2 FY22, ~25% YoY growth) may pose challenges for domestic agri-input players.
