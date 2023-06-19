Agro Chemicals Check - All Eyes On The Rain God; Maintain Cautious Stance On The Sector: Prabhudas Lilladher

We hosted Dr. DS Pai, (Scientist and Head climate services division) of IMD India Meteorological Department to take an update on current monsoon trend and impact of El-Nino in the upcoming season. Key takeaways are:

probability of El-Nino occurrence remains high with chances of getting preponed to former dates than earlier expectations in second half of the monsoon season (i.e from Mid- august to September); Northwest and some parts of central India likely to receive deficit rainfall, while Southern peninsula and North-east India at better off position; arrival of monsoon delayed due to Cyclone Biporjoy, resulting in deficient rainfall (down 92% of long period average in June month and IMD remains hopeful of revival in rainfall from third week of June 2023 till mid-July, which would aid in narrowing down of deficient rainfall.

Accordingly, for our agrochemical coverage universe we have factored in revenue growth of 9.7% YoY in FY24E versus 8.7% compound annual growth rate clocked over FY14-16 (FY15/FY16 witnessed deficit rainfall).

We continue to maintain our cautious stance on the sector and prefer PI Industries Ltd. and Sumitomo Chemicals India Ltd. in the agrochemicals space. Coromandel International Ltd. remains our preferred pick in fertiliser space.