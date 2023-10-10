Agro-Chemical Q2 Results Preview - CSM Stands Out Amid Weak Crop Protection Outlook: Nirmal Bang

Our agro-chemical coverage stocks are likely to see YoY decline in Q2 FY24 earnings - barring custom synthesis manufacturing leader PI Industries Ltd. and its small cap peer Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. Revenue/Ebitda growth is likely to be muted due to weak topline/margins amid persistent pressure on prices and unabated Chinese supplies, including premium AIs, at lower prices as per industry. Collections are also said to be weak.

UPL Ltd. will see 407 basis point YoY decline in Q2 FY24 Ebitda margin due to muted India sales (weak crop protection chemical sales in subdued crops like cotton/pulses); and delay in recovery in Brazil, which is still reeling under high channel inventory, as per our channel checks. Consolidated profit after tax is likely to plunge by 76.2% YoY to Rs 2.04 billion versus street’s estimate of Rs 5.49 billion.

PI Industries is set to lead our coverage universe with 21.8% YoY growth in profit after tax followed by Aarti Industries Ltd. with 11.2% YoY growth. Among the laggards, apart from UPL (discussed above), we expect Tata Chemicals Ltd., Sumitomo Chemicals India Ltd. and Coromandel International Ltd. to report YoY decline in PAT of 28.8%, 17.1%, and 5.3%.

Lower input costs and reduction in freight rates (down 70.5% YoY) imply cut in costs/prices. Given the crop damage in areas due to excess rains/infestations and 6% cumulative deficit in rainfall for Kharif 2023 season (June-September 2023), we need to see whether lower prices revive consumption of fertilisers/pesticides, as the industry feedback is mixed.

Volume growth, margins, impact of excess stocks and weak collections may vary across companies/geographies.

Watch out for companies with reduced working capital and thereby lower capital employed besides sustaining unit margins. This could limit the pressure on return on capital employed in case of subdued topline likely in Q2 FY24.