Agriculture Sector Check - Farm Profitability Muted On Higher Cultivation Cost, Crop Damage: Motilal Oswal
The cost of cultivation grew by ~14% YoY during the Kharif season, led by a 70% increase in machine labor (High Speed Diesel).
Motilal Oswal Report
We interacted with various farmer produce organisations and farmers across India to gauge the on-ground situation regarding crop conditions, quantum of rainfall, cost of cultivation, and farm profitability during the Kharif season in CY22. The key takeaways are:
The northern belt of India witnessed lower crop yields YoY due to an erratic rainfall and draught-like conditions, while the southern belt saw a normal monsoon and better yields. Farm profitability in the western and eastern regions was mixed, with some states recording a normal Kharif season, while Maharashtra was the worst hit.
Rice, cotton, and soybean are the major crops in India (59% of total sowing). These crops are expected to clock lower farm profitability due to lower yields in key producing states, muted crop prices, and a higher cost of cultivation.
Farm profitability for states with a higher acreage under maize, bajra, and groundnut is likely to be better on the back of higher prices for these crops.
