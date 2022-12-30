Agri Update - Rabi Sowing Area In 2022 Season Likely To Surpass Last Year Levels by 1-2%: ICRA
Agricultural GVA growth to remain healthy at 3.0 -4.0% in H2 FY2023
ICRA Research Report
After having witnessed above-normal rains in the South-west monsoon season, India has recorded excess rainfall at 120% of long period average in the post-monsoon season (October-December) of 2022 (till Dec 28, 2022) amidst uneven temporal and spatial distribution.
Notwithstanding the seasonal downtrend, reservoir storage on a pan-India basis stood at 77% of live capacity at full reservoir level as on Dec 22, 2022, higher than the year-ago as well as historical average levels, which aided in accelerating the pace of the sowing of rabi crops.
The area sown in the rabi season 2022 has risen by 4.4% YoY (up 2.6 million hectares) till Dec 23, 2022, led by a higher sowing for wheat (up 0.97 mn hectares), oilseeds (up 0.82 mn hectares), pulses (up 0.39 mn hectares), coarse cereals (up 0.24 mn hectares) and rice (up 0.18 mn hectares).
Till December 23, 2022, ~89% of the 2021 total area has already been sown. Based on this, improved fertiliser availability and healthy reservoir storage levels, we believe that rabi sowing is likely to exceed the year-ago levels in the ongoing season by 1-2%, entailing an additional area of 8.7-9.4 million hectare in the remainder of the season versus 10.6 million hectare in the same period of last fiscal.
