Affle India Q4 Review - Below Expectation Due To Seasonally Weak Quarter; Outlook Healthy: Axis Securities

In Q4 FY23, Affle India Ltd. reported tepid growth with revenue at Rs 356 crore, registering a degrowth of 5.4% QoQ. Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter de-grew by 10.8% QoQ to Rs 712 crore, led by the lower international business.

Affle India’s Ebitda margins also declined by 140 basis points QoQ to 20% in Q4 FY23. It reported a net income of Rs 62 crore, down 9.5% QoQ.

Outlook:

From a long-term perspective, we believe Affle has strong device additions and better client additions. We believe the company has better penetration in the international business and strong revenue growth potential going ahead.