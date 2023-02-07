Affle India Q3 Review - Mixed Results; Macro Headwinds Limited To Developed Markets: Dolat Capital

Affle India Ltd. reported revenue grew by 6.1% QoQ (our estimate: 6.8%), growing 10.8% YoY. Conversions (volume) were up 4.9% QoQ, and stood at 67.8 million, while cost per converted user was flat at Rs 51.

Growth was led by developing markets while developed market saw decline both QoQ/YoY basis due to cuts in certain client budgets.

Operating profit margin were up 148bps QoQ to 17.8% (our estimate:18%), led by improved Inventory and data cost from 62% of revenue in Q2 to 60.7% in Q3 (as it optimised the customer pool with better pricing/margins), and just 4% increase in employee cost.

Resembling Q2, Affle continued to see macro headwindsin developed markets (~20% of revenue). Management shared that part revenue was foregone due to greater focus on profitable and price resilient volumes. 

Affle has demonstrated strong resilience despite privacy related impact on iOS devices and geopolitical headwinds, thus we remain confident on Affle’s ability to deliver consistent high growth of 25% plus compound annual growth rate over medium-to-long term basis.