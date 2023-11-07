Affle India Q2 Review - Robust Results; Outlook Remains Healthy: Axis Securities

In Q2 FY24, Affle Ltd. posted revenue of Rs 431 crore, registering a growth of 6.1% on a QoQ basis and 21.6% YoY basis. Its consolidated Ebitda for the quarter grew by 11.5% QoQ to Rs 87 crore, led by the sharp recovery in the international business.

Moreover, the Affle’s Ebitda margins improved by 40 basis points QoQ to 20.2%. It reported a net income of Rs 67 crore, up 1% QoQ.