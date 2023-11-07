Affle India Q2 Review - Robust Results; Outlook Remains Healthy: Axis Securities
The international business vertical has improved during the quarter and is likely to gain further momentum.
Axis Securities Report
In Q2 FY24, Affle Ltd. posted revenue of Rs 431 crore, registering a growth of 6.1% on a QoQ basis and 21.6% YoY basis. Its consolidated Ebitda for the quarter grew by 11.5% QoQ to Rs 87 crore, led by the sharp recovery in the international business.
Moreover, the Affle’s Ebitda margins improved by 40 basis points QoQ to 20.2%. It reported a net income of Rs 67 crore, up 1% QoQ.
Outlook :
From a long-term perspective, we believe Affle has strong device additions as well as a good record of client additions.
We believe the company has superior penetration in the international business and strong revenue growth potential going ahead.
Valuation and recommendation:
We recommend a 'Buy' rating on the stock and assign a 44 times price/earning multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 28.7/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,250/share, implying an upside of 16% from the current market price.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
The demand environment is uncertain because of the potential threat of recession from the world’s largest economies.
The rising subcontracting cost and cross-currency headwinds may impact the company’s operating margins negatively.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
