Affle India Q1 Review - Strong Results, Confident Outlook On Developed Markets; Q3 Crucial: Dolat Capital
Dolat Capital Report
Affle India Ltd. reported revenue growth of 14.3% QoQ (our estimate: 9.6%) and grew 17% YoY. Conversions grew 10% QoQ, and stood at 68.7 million, while cost per converted user was at Rs 55 led by increased exposure from developed market through YouAppi.
Operating profit margin was up 8 basis points QoQ and stood at 15.7% (our estimate: 15%) led by significant jump in revenues led by improved Inventory and data costs (~190 bps gain QoQ) (as it optimised the customer pool with better pricing/margins).
Management guided for India and emerging markets to deliver growth of 20% and 20% margins and expect sequential improvement in the develop market revenues.
Affle is confident on its long term growth aspects despite macro headwinds.
We remain confident on Affle’s ability to deliver consistent high growth of 20% plus compound annual growth rate organically and assign 'Accumulate' rating with discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 1,200 (implies ~40 times FY25E EPS).
