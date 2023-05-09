Aether Industries, Greenpanel Industries, CAMS Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Aether Industries - Margins on the rise

We remain positive on Aether Industries Ltd. on the back of-

capacity expansion-led growth, advanced research and development capabilities, technocratic management, market leading position in most of its products, strong product pipeline, and marquee customer base.

Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were 24/33% below our estimates, mainly owing to a 23% fall in revenue and higher-than-expected tax outgo.