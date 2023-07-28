Aegis Logistics Q1 Results Review - Record Distribution Volumes Leads To Beat: Motilal Oswal

Aegis Logistics Ltd. reported marginally higher-than-estimated Ebitda of Rs 2.0 billion (our estimate: Rs 1.8 billion; up 34% YoY, down 3% QoQ) due to 86% YoY (17% QoQ) increase in distribution volumes in Q1 FY24. 

Distribution volumes clocked a record high of 159 thousand metric tonnes during the quarter because of industrial players switching to liquefied petroleum gas/propane.

Management expects industrial LPG growth to remain healthy despite competition from natural gas. This is because the proportion of dirty fuels in industrial is still very high in India and there is room for both natural gas and LPG to grow simultaneously.

Despite sequential growth in gas division volumes, normalized Ebitda for gas division declined 8.2% QoQ due to high proportion of lower-margin bulk LPG in volume mix in Q1 FY24.

A capex program of Rs 45 billion has been planned for the joint venture over 2023-27, which would be funded via internal accruals, debt, and some cash injection by both shareholders. However, such a high and ambitious capex will burden Aegis Logistics’ balance sheet, with the focus shifting away from the LPG business that may elevate uncertainty.

Additionally, competition from oil marketing companies as well as private players make the ramp-ups in LPG throughput challenging.

The stock currently trades at 27.1 times FY24E EPS of Rs 13.7. We value the stock at 22 times FY25E EPS of Rs 15 to arrive at our target price of Rs 330. We maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.