Advanced Enzyme Q4 Review — Margin Expansion Dependent On U.S. Business Recovery: Nirmal Bang

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 operating performance came broadly in line with our estimate. The human nutrition segment, which contributes ~63% to overall revenue and even higher in terms of profit, continued to witness weakness on account of recessionary trends in the USA and inventory pile-up at customers’ end.

The animal nutrition segment maintained its growth momentum similar to the last few quarters. The USA business is under pressure and the management expects a recovery in H2 FY24.

While energy costs remain high, moderation in key raw material prices, freight, etc., should help normalise the margin to an extent going forward.

Excluding human nutrition, the portfolio grew by ~13% YoY in Q4 FY23.

Region-wise, while India, Asia and Europe delivered robust growth, the U.S. and rest of world markets declined significantly during the quarter.

Advanced Enzyme continues to spend aggressively on research and development as FY23 spends were ~6% of consolidated revenue versus 5% in FY22.

Top 10 customers contributed 24% to the topline in FY23 versus 28% in FY22.