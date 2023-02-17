Advanced Enzyme Q3 Results Review - Inline; Core Business Yet To Achieve Normalcy: Nirmal Bang

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 operating performance came broadly in line with our estimate. Human nutrition segment, which contributes ~66% to overall revenue and even higher in terms of profit, continued to witness weakness on account of recessionary trends in USA and inventory pile-up at customers’ end.

The management expects recovery post two quarters. Recovery in the Human nutrition segment should coincide with significant Ebitda margin expansion and old normal of ~40% should be restored, as per management.

Excluding Human nutrition, the portfolio grew by ~17% YoY. Region-wise, while India and USA were muted, Asia (excluding India) delivered very strong growth of ~60% YoY.

Elevated operating costs and an unfavorable mix impacted Ebitda margin in Q3 FY23. Advanced Enzyme continues to spend aggressively on research and development as nine months-FY23 spends were up by ~45% YoY.

While there are no clear signs of a recovery in the near term, the management expects some ramp-up from FY24, wherein the margin trajectory is also expected to improve.