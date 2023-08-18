Advanced Enzyme Q1 Review - Inline; Revenue Growth Was Driven Mainly By Human Nutrition Segment: Nirmal Bang

Overall for FY24, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.'s management has guided for ~15% revenue growth and improvement in margin compared to FY23.

While in a normal environment, the management’s aspiration is to clock ~15-20% revenue compound annual growth rate with Ebitda margin of ~40%, it is still away from normalcy, in our view.

Overall, we are building in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax CAGR of 17%/31%/24% over FY23-FY25E.

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 320 (earlier Rs 300) post earnings revision.

We continue to value Advanced Enzyme at 20 times price-to-earning i.e. a significant discount to Novozymes’ (global leader in industrial enzymes) valuation primarily on account of lower-than-expected growth delivery and rising competition.

A meaningful acquisition(s) and/or strengthening of the leadership team could be some of the re-rating triggers, in our view.