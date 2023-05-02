Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 Results Review - Equity Segment Market Share Loss Continue: Yes Securities
The material rise in expenses on sequential basis was driven by the NFO in the Multi Asset Allocation segment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.'s revenue from operations at Rs 2,970 million was down -5.4%/-8.2% QoQ/YoY, as against a sequential quarterly average asset under management de-growth of -2.3% QoQ.
Share of Equity in AUM (including hybrid funds) at 42% was down -58 basis points QoQ but up 106 bps YoY (calculated on rounded off figures).
Share of B-30 in AUM at 16.8% was down -20 bps QoQ but up 87 bps YoY.
Share of mutual fund distributors, banks, national distributors and direct was 32%, 9%, 18% and 41%, respectively in overall AUM (excluding-ETF).
Operating profit margin for the quarter, at 53.2%, was down -511 bps QoQ and -735 bps YoY.
There has been market share loss in the equity segment mainly due to lower participation from high net-worth customers: There have also been outflows in three funds viz. the small and midcap fund, the ELSS and large and midcap fund. There have been changes in the FM responsibilities in these funds and then, the funds have stabilized.
However, as per management, it is more of a low participation issue than a redemption issue.
The material rise in expenses on sequential basis was driven by the New Fund Offer in the Multi Asset Allocation segment: There were also some infrastructure expenses due to the opening of new branches. There were also some BAU expenses related to travel and marketing that were higher. The total operating expense stood at Rs 1,390 million, up by 8.9% YoY and 6.2% QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.