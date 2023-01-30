Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Review - Mgmt Awaits Healthier Flows Into Non-Liquid Debt Funds: Yes Securities

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.'s management conceded that 'real' flows are yet to start to come into long duration debt funds. They stated that, once interest rates in the system stabilise, mutual funds will again become more attractive than bank deposits.

Management stated that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has positioned itself with fixed income products to capture flows from both retail and institutional debt investors, as and when the flows start to come in.

On a QoQ basis, the share of domestic equity funds inched up 44 basis points to 41.0% in overall group assets under management. Similarly, the share of domestic fixed income funds inched up 39 bps QoQ to 36.9%.