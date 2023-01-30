Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Review - Mgmt Awaits Healthier Flows Into Non-Liquid Debt Funds: Yes Securities
The company has positioned itself with fixed income products to capture flows from both retail, institutional debt investors.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.'s management conceded that 'real' flows are yet to start to come into long duration debt funds. They stated that, once interest rates in the system stabilise, mutual funds will again become more attractive than bank deposits.
Management stated that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has positioned itself with fixed income products to capture flows from both retail and institutional debt investors, as and when the flows start to come in.
On a QoQ basis, the share of domestic equity funds inched up 44 basis points to 41.0% in overall group assets under management. Similarly, the share of domestic fixed income funds inched up 39 bps QoQ to 36.9%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.