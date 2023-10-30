Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 Results Review - AUM Tailwinds Lift Earnings Expectations: ICICI Securities
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's equity and SIP flow market shares are yet to witness meaningful stabilisation.
ICICI Securities Report
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is likely to benefit from prospects of better fund performance/assets under management growth, strong retail franchise and benign revision in total expense ratio regulation compared to its earlier announcements.
Our revised target price stands at Rs 462 (Rs 440 earlier) based on 15 times (unchanged) FY25E core EPS of Rs 24 (Rs 22 earlier) and cash per share of Rs 102.
We factor-in 14.5% average assets under management compound annual growth rate between FY23–FY25E and expect total yields to decline from 43.8 basis points in FY23 to 41.5/41bps in FY24E/25E, leading to a revenue CAGR of 10.9% in the same period.
This will likely result in Ebitda (excluding other income) of Rs 8.9 billion in FY25 (12.9% CAGR between FY23-25) and core profit after tax of Rs 6.3 billion in FY25 (12.4% CAGR between FY23-25E).
Key Risks
Positive/negative movement to equity/SIP market share is key for the business and multiples and pose upside/downside risk respectively.
Movement leading to positive/negative movement to AUM also pose upside/downside risks.
