Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Review - SIP Traction Worsens Sequentially, 'Downgrade': Yes Securities

Calculated overall revenue yield inched lower ~1 basis point sequentially:

Adiya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.'s decline in yield has been due to change in asset class mix. There has been a rise in the share of passive equity funds within equity due to money from institutional investors. There was a minor decline in equity yield which was the result of which schemes saw a rise in assets under management.

Systematic investment plan business has been on a declining trend on sequential basis:

This is because of a rise in cancellations in SIP accounts. The SIP closures have come materially from millennial investors who have come in relatively recently via online channels.

We downgrade Aditya Birla Sun Life from ‘Add’ to ‘Neutral’ rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 425:

We value Aditya Birla Sun Life at 16.7 times FY25 price/earning, at which the stock would trade at an FY25 price/book of 3.7 times.