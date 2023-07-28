Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results Review - SIP Traction Worsens Sequentially, 'Downgrade': Yes Securities
The asset class-wise yields have remained more or less stable on sequential basis.
Yes Securities Report
Calculated overall revenue yield inched lower ~1 basis point sequentially:
Adiya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.'s decline in yield has been due to change in asset class mix. There has been a rise in the share of passive equity funds within equity due to money from institutional investors. There was a minor decline in equity yield which was the result of which schemes saw a rise in assets under management.
Systematic investment plan business has been on a declining trend on sequential basis:
This is because of a rise in cancellations in SIP accounts. The SIP closures have come materially from millennial investors who have come in relatively recently via online channels.
We downgrade Aditya Birla Sun Life from ‘Add’ to ‘Neutral’ rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 425:
We value Aditya Birla Sun Life at 16.7 times FY25 price/earning, at which the stock would trade at an FY25 price/book of 3.7 times.
Result Highlights:
Revenue: Revenue from operations at Rs 3,112 million was up 4.8%/2.2% QoQ/YoY, lagging quarterly average assets under management growth of 7.9%/5.5% QoQ/YoY.
Share of Equity in AUM: Share of Equity in AUM (including hybrid funds) at 40% was down -222 basis points QoQ and -173 bps YoY (calculated on rounded off figures).
Share of B-30 in AUM: Share of B-30 in AUM at 16.0% was down -80 bps QoQ but up 10 bps YoY.
Channel mix: Share of mutual fund distributors, banks, national distributors and direct was 32%, 9%, 17% and 42%, respectively in overall AUM (excluding-exchange traded fund).
Operating profit margin: Operating profit margin for the quarter, at 54.6%, was up 141 bps QoQ but down -501 bps YoY.
