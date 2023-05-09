Aditya Birla Fashion - TCNS Deal To Bridge Large Gap In Brand Portfolio: Systematix
But continued dilution and near-term margin pressure are key headwinds.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. added another set of brands to its burgeoning portfolio of fashion brands. It announced the acquisition of TCNS Clothing Co Ltd. with the intention of building a comprehensive ethnic wear portfolio by filling the big product gap it had in premium women’s ethnic wear.
This would give Aditya Birla Fashion access to high potential brands like W and Aurelia to complement Tasva, its men’s ethnic wear brand as it seeks to build a Rs 50 billion ethnic wear portfolio by FY27E with all these three brands having potential to cross Rs 10 billion each by that time.
The management views this as a rare opportunity to acquire a strong premium brand portfolio with a motivated team and strong execution capabilities at a reasonable valuation going through a difficult period since the pandemic started which seems transient.
They see multiple synergies with TCNS Clothing and exuded confidence on three fronts – driving 20% plus revenue compound annual growth rate to reach Rs 25 billion top line by FY27E, getting back to double-digit margins in two-three years and improve the working capital cycle.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.