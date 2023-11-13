Aditya Birla Fashion Q2 Results Review - Profitability Remains Weak: Motilal Oswal
Ebitda down 19% YoY (10% miss) due to like-for-like decline
Motilal Oswal Report
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. continued to report weak profitability as Ebitda declined 19% YoY to Rs 3.2 billion in Q2 FY24 (10% miss). Ebitda was dragged down by weaker like-for-like in retail and pantaloons, lower gross margins and subsidiary losses.
Consolidated revenue grew modestly by 4% YoY to Rs 32 billion (in line), mainly driven by the contribution from new business as retail channel and Pantaloons reported LFL declines of 12%/15% due to a shift in the festive season.
Aditya Birla Fashion's persistent demand weakness across the value and premium categories and a shift in the festive and wedding seasons impacted revenue growth.
However, demand is expected to revive in Q3 FY24. Slower revival of demand within the mass segment and investments in new businesses could put pressure on earnings for the next four-six quarters.
Accordingly, we lower our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimates by 10%/8% and build a compound annual growth rate of 12%/6% in revenue/Ebitda over FY23-25E. Retain 'Neutral' rating.
