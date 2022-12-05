Aditya Birla Fashion - D2C Takes Off With Eight Digital-First Lifestyle Brands: Motilal Oswal
The company, with a host of brands across value chain and product categories, could grow it organically.
Motilal Oswal Report
To cater to the preferences of the digital, native, young customer, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is building a portfolio of ~30 direct-to-consumer brands in the Lifestyle categories, including beauty and personal care.
Aditya Birla Fashion, with a host of brands across value chain and product categories, could grow it organically. Similar to the inroads in the ethnic wear segment, the idea is to take part in the growth stories of small brands by providing support (capital, supply chain, technology, and backend support) to improve their market offerings.
TMRW, Aditya Birla Fashion’s subsidiary, recently announced acquisition of majority stakes in eight digital-first lifestyle brands across categories for a total cash consideration of Rs 2.9 billion. The segment now has achieved a revenue run-rate of over Rs 7 billion and is on track to cross annual rate of over Rs 15 billion in the next 12 months. This would be a contribution of ~10% on the company’s FY24E consolidated revenues.
