Aditya Birla Fashion - Business On Track But It Is Getting Bumpy: Motilal Oswal

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.’s stock price has fallen 35% from the Nov-22 peak. We deliberate on the business outlook and concerns that may be overplaying.

As per recent media articles, Aditya Birla Fashion is contemplating to acquire a majority stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. (women’s branded apparel retailer that owns brands such as W, Elleven and Aurelia) from promoters and private equity investors (holding 61% stake). At the current market cap of Rs 29 billion, the investment could be to the tune of Rs 12 billion 15 billion for a 51% stake and could be funded through a combination of cash and share swap (without taking leverage of GIC’s Rs 14.5 billion equity infusion likely in the next 18 months).

TCNS Clothing’s FY23E revenue/Ebitda of Rs 12.5 billion/Rs 1.6 billion (as per BBG estimates) represent only 10% of Aditya Birla Fashion’s consolidated revenue/Ebitda as TCNS has been witnessing weak earnings for the last few years. While TCNS has built a decent scale, it operates in a crowded women ethnic wear market that is catering to highly price- and design-conscious women consumers. Therefore, we believe that earnings revival at TCNS may be a challenging journey and that building the scale internally could be a good alternative for Aditya Birla Fashion.