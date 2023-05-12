Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Review - NIM Expansion, Asset Quality Improvement For NBFC, HFC: Motilal Oswal
Operational metrics continue to improve.
Motilal Oswal Report
Consolidated revenue of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. grew 31% YoY to Rs 91.5 billion in Q4 FY23. Consolidated profit after tax (post minority) rose 35% YoY to ~Rs 6.1 billion.
The board has approved to raise capital of up to ~Rs 30 billion in FY24, subject to requisite approvals.
It intends to raise capital with the primary objective of supporting growth in the lending and insurance businesses. A large part of this raise will be deployed in the non banking financial company business.
Aditya Birla Capital had ~38 million customers as of March 2023. It added ~250 branches in FY23, with a total branch count of 1,295.
The management has exhibited agility in its journey toward FY24 targets, a majority of which have already been achieved. We estimate further improvement in operating metrics in FY24.
