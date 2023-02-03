Aditya Birla Capital Q3 Results Review - Operational Metrics Continue To Improve: Motilal Oswal

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. has exhibited a significant improvement in operational metrics across all business segments in Q3 FY23. With the worst on asset quality behind, FY24 will see an uptick in growth, lower credit costs, and better return ratios.

The asset management business is likely to churn out better profitability, driven by an improvement in revenue as well as cost rationalization. Value of new business margin and persistency margin in the life insurance business continue to improve. The drag on consolidated profit after tax from other segments such as health insurance will fall, improving the overall profitability.

We expect consolidated profit after tax to register a compound annual growth rate of 18% over FY23-25. The thrust on cross-selling, investments in digital, and leveraging ‘One ABC’ will lead to healthy return ratios, even as we build in a consolidated FY25 return on equity of ~13%.