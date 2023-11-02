Adani Wilmar Q2 Results Review - Profitability Impacted Severely While Volume Recovers: ICICI Securities

Adani Wilmar Ltd. continues to witness recovery in volumes (+11% YoY) with sustained strong performance in foods segments (+18% YoY volume growth; more than 40% revenue growth in branded foods segment over last 8 quarters) and gradual recovery in edible oils segment (+12% YoY volume growth in branded edible oils).

Adani Wilmar's revenue growth deceleration is due to edible oil price correction. Profitability continued to be impacted by hedges dis-alignment (~Rs 3 billion impact).

Management expects demand to improve with normalisation in profitability going forward. Importantly, continued meaningful outperformance of foods segment (management plans to increase volume salience of foods from ~17% currently to ~30%) is key to de-risk volatility in edible oil business. Maintain 'Reduce'.