Adani Wilmar Q1 - Volume Growth Recovers; Profitability Impacted Severely Due To One-Offs: ICICI Securities
Overall performance impacted by headwinds in edible oil market while foods continue to perform well.
ICICI Securities Report
Adani Wilmar Ltd. had another unusual quarter due to macro headwinds leading to revenue decline of 12% YoY (14% YoY decline in edible oil segment revenues).
Profitability continued to be impacted by multiple headwinds (~Rs 3 billion impact due to high cost inventory, hedges dis-alignment and tariff rate quota disparity).
Adani Wilmar expects profitability to normalise going forward. Positively, volume trajectory picked up with 27% YoY growth in edible oil segment.
Meanwhile foods segment continued its momentum with revenue and volume growth of 28% and 21% YoY, respectively.
Consumer demand and confidence have witnessed recovery (branded edible oil volumes grew by 39% YoY with increased salience of larger packs) with correction and stability in edible oil prices.
Maintain 'Reduce'.
