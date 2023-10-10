Adani Ports - Sailing Toward New Horizons: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

With the addition of new ports, improvement in utilisation levels of existing ports and a moderating capex, the cash flow generation is expected to remain strong. We expect Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. to generate ~Rs 383 billion of cumulative cash flow form operations over FY23–25, which would help keep its debt in check despite the recent acquisitions.

We initiate coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,010 (premised on 15 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda, in line with its historical average of 14 times).

Adani Ports’ market leadership in the ports segment, focus on value-added areas such as logistics, and focus on strategic acquisitions place it in a sweet spot.

Adani Ports is extremely well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities in the transportation industry.