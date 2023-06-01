Adani Ports Q4 Results Review - Focus On De-Leveraging, Asset Utilisation In FY24: ICICI Direct

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s performance was better than estimates on the topline front. Revenues grew 40% YoY to Rs 5797 crore, supported by Haifa consolidation.

Absolute Ebitda grew 27% to Rs 3271 crore (margins contracted 590 basis points to 56.4% due to higher employee and other expenses from Haifa port). Profit after tax grew mere 5% to Rs 1159 crore due to exceptional loss of Rs 1273 crore.

Key triggers for future price performance: