Adani Ports Q3 Results Review - Ebitda Guidance Maintained For FY23, ~18% Growth In FY24: ICICI Direct

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 performance was largely in line. Revenues grew 18% YoY to Rs 4786 crore (11% volume growth supported by 7% realisation growth).

Absolute Ebitda grew 15% to Rs 3011 crore (margins remained range bound at 62-63% levels – higher realisation negated by change in product mix). Profit after tax de-grew 16% to Rs 1316 crore due to forex loss of Rs 315 crore.

The management has prioritised loan repayment and prepayment over other immediate inorganic growth initiatives (debt/Ebitda to be maintained at 2.5 times in the near term). However, strategic initiatives may be evaluated as time comes.

Adani Ports has Rs 3000 crore of cash and another Rs 2200 crore of overdraw (not yet utilised). In a hypothetical event, the company can deploy its entire capital base (~Rs 42000 crore) to raise cash.

Also, 22% of gross debt, which amounts to ~Rs 8500 crore, is secured and Adani Ports has pledged 1.25 times of its assets. The company intends to repay Rs 1600 crore of this secured debt.

In FY24, pledging is expected to reach nil.

Haifa port has been consolidated into Adani Ports’ book as on Q4 FY23.

Of the Rs 4000-4500 crore capex planned in FY24, Rs 3500-3800 crore would be utilised in ports division, rest in logistics vertical. Karaikal port acquisition (Rs 1500 crore) is a part of the planned capex.