Adani Ports Q2 Results Review - On Track To Achieve Higher End Of FY24 Cargo Volume Guidance: Motilal Oswal

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. reported a revenue growth of 28% YoY to Rs 66.5 billion in Q2 FY24 (11% above our estimate). During the quarter, Adani Ports recorded ~17% YoY growth in cargo volumes to reach 101.2 metric million tonne (flat QoQ).

Ebitda margin came in at 58.4% in Q2 FY24 versus our estimate of 62.6% (down 420 basis points YoY, down 170 bp QoQ). The margins were adversely impacted by higher operating expenses. Ebitda increased 19% YoY to Rs 38.8 billion, while adjusted profit after tax increased 17% YoY to Rs 22.2 billion (versus estimate of Rs 20.5 billion).

In Q2 FY24, port revenues grew 13.3% YoY to Rs 50.5 billion. Ebitda margins in the ports business stood at 72% in Q2 FY24 (69% in Q2 FY23). logistics revenues grew 34% YoY to Rs 4.8 billion. Ebitda margins in the logistics business stood at 30% in Q2 FY24 (32% in Q2 FY23).

Adani Ports reported a robust H1 FY24, recording its highest ever port half yearly cargo volumes at ~202 mmt, up 14% YoY.

With the completion of the Karaikal acquisition, the port is ramping up well, along with the newly acquired Haifa port, which managed ~6.6 mmt in H1 FY24. The management continues to remain optimistic about achieving its higher end of FY24 cargo guidance.

With operational ramp up at ports acquired in the last few years, we expect Adani Ports to register 13% volume growth over FY23-25 and revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 20%/17%/12% over the same period. We have raised our Ebitda estimate by ~10%/3% for FY24/FY25 to incorporate the improved outlook in ports and logistics business.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,050 (based of 15 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda).