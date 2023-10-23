Action Construction Equipment - Well Positioned To Benefit From Strong Industry Tailwinds: ICICI Direct

Investment Rationale:

Strong manufacturing capabilities with diversified and strong product portfolio and with focus on new product launches:

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. has strong manufacturing and research and development capabilities across its segments like cranes, construction equipments, material handling equipments.

With strong brand reputation, company is present across diversified sectors like construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and agriculture.

ACE, being the world’s largest pick and carry cranes manufacturer with market share of over 60% in mobile and tower cranes segment in the country. With the aim to remain competitive in the market and sustain its leadership position, company continues to invest in new products development, technology upgradations and increasing its channel reach.

Poised for a strong growth from buoyant capex prospects in manufacturing and infrastructure segments; focus on increasing exports:

We believe that buoyant capex prospects across the manufacturing and infrastructure presents substantial opportunities for the company’s products.

Moreover, India’s emergence as one of the best choices in manufacturing capital goods equipments provides a sizable opportunity to company to increase its exports segment.

ACE expect strong growth across its segments in the coming period, led by 45-50% growth in construction equipments segment followed by cranes and agri (18-20% growth) and material handling (15-20% growth).

Company expect overall growth of 20-25% in FY24E and aims to double its revenue by FY27E from FY24E level. In terms of exports, ACE intends to increase its exports share to 10-15% of revenues in medium term (from ~7% of revenues in FY23).