Action Construction Equipment Q4 Review - Cranes, Construction Segment Continues To Drive Growth: ICICI Direct
The material handling segment is also expected to grow at a better rate in FY24 led by industrial capex.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Action Construction Equipments Ltd.'s strong operational performance continues. Revenue for the quarter was at Rs 613.8 crore, up 20.2% YoY and 10.3% QoQ.
Gross margins improved sharply by 1370 basis points YoY and 257 bps QoQ to 31.5%, primarily on account of easing of raw material prices.
Action Construction Equipments' Ebitda margin was at 11.9% (up 269 bps YoY, 82 bps QoQ) leading to absolute Ebitda growth of 55.2% YoY (up 18.5% QoQ) to Rs 73.3 crore.
Profit after tax was at Rs 47.2 crore, up 33.2% YoY.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Strong growth is expected to continue in the cranes and construction equipment segments. The material handling segment is also expected to grow at a better rate in FY24 led by industrial capex.
Capacity expansion in cranes segment provides revenue potential of Rs 3800- 4000 crore.
Margins to improve led by cost efficiency measures, better realisation and positive operating leverage.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.