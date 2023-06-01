Action Construction Equipment Q4 Review - Cranes, Construction Segment Continues To Drive Growth: ICICI Direct

Action Construction Equipments Ltd.'s strong operational performance continues. Revenue for the quarter was at Rs 613.8 crore, up 20.2% YoY and 10.3% QoQ.

Gross margins improved sharply by 1370 basis points YoY and 257 bps QoQ to 31.5%, primarily on account of easing of raw material prices.

Action Construction Equipments' Ebitda margin was at 11.9% (up 269 bps YoY, 82 bps QoQ) leading to absolute Ebitda growth of 55.2% YoY (up 18.5% QoQ) to Rs 73.3 crore.

Profit after tax was at Rs 47.2 crore, up 33.2% YoY.

Key triggers for future price performance: