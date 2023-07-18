Access To Low-Cost Capacity Is A Structural Advantage For IndiGo Beyond A Strong Q1: ICICI Securities

The absence of Go First and weak operations of SpiceJet have resulted in significant market share gain for Interglobe Aviation Ltd. in Q1 FY24.

This may lead to strong earnings in Q1 FY24 for IndiGo, especially considering June 2023 domestic passenger load factors have been higher than 90%.

However, beyond a strong Q1, IndiGo’s low-cost capacity supply from its Airbus orderbook (16 deliveries in Q1 FY24) is a structural advantage, especially in the medium term.

Comparatively, the major part of Tata’s order is likely to come only in 2025 and Akasa has a smaller orderbook of 76 aircraft including the fleet in operations.

We expect 6%/11% QoQ growth in capacity/pax, respectively, for IndiGo in Q1 FY24.