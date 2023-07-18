Access To Low-Cost Capacity Is A Structural Advantage For IndiGo Beyond A Strong Q1: ICICI Securities
IndiGo gained domestic market share in June.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The absence of Go First and weak operations of SpiceJet have resulted in significant market share gain for Interglobe Aviation Ltd. in Q1 FY24.
This may lead to strong earnings in Q1 FY24 for IndiGo, especially considering June 2023 domestic passenger load factors have been higher than 90%.
However, beyond a strong Q1, IndiGo’s low-cost capacity supply from its Airbus orderbook (16 deliveries in Q1 FY24) is a structural advantage, especially in the medium term.
Comparatively, the major part of Tata’s order is likely to come only in 2025 and Akasa has a smaller orderbook of 76 aircraft including the fleet in operations.
We expect 6%/11% QoQ growth in capacity/pax, respectively, for IndiGo in Q1 FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.