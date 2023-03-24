BQPrimeResearch ReportsAccenture’s Strong Outsourcing Performance To Help Ease Macro Fear: Motilal Oswal
Accenture’s Strong Outsourcing Performance To Help Ease Macro Fear: Motilal Oswal

Accenture’s record bookings and headcount cuts - mixed impact for Indian IT.
24 Mar 2023, 7:59 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The signage for Accenture on a building in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
The signage for Accenture on a building in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
Motilal Oswal Report

Accenture Plc, one of the key peers of IT services companies, reported 9% YoY constant currency revenue growth in Q2 FY23, near the top end of its guided range of 6-10% in CC.

It reported record deal bookings in Q2 (up 17% YoY CC), mainly led by outsourcing at $11.4 billion (1.5 times book-to-bill, up 31% YoY).

Despite the strong order booking, Accenture trimmed the upper-end of its FY23 revenue growth guidance by 100 basis points to 8-10% (from 8-11%), partially due to a 50 bps lower contribution from acquisitions.

This was on account of weaker demand for its consulting business (52% of revenues), partially offset by a strong growth outlook in its outsourcing business, which we see as positive for its Indian IT services peers.

However, the company’s plan to trim its workforce by 19,000 (2.5% of total workforce) and not to add workforce in Q2 and Q3 raise concerns.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal IT-Accenture Update.pdf
