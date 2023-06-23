Accenture Q3 Results Review - No Sequential Pick-Up Likely In August Quarter: ICICI Securities
We believe there could be downward revision of FY24 earnings estimates for Indian IT companies.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Accenture Plc reported revenue growth of $16.565 billion, at mid-point of its guidance adjusted for forex. It revised its organic growth guidance from 6-8% to 6-7% YoY constant currency i.e. reduced mid-point of guidance by 50 basis points.
Guidance implies 3% QoQ decline and 4% YoY growth in revenue in August 2023 quarter. This implies no sequential pick up in revenue growth in August-23 quarter. Since September 2022 when Accenture issued FY23 guidance, the mid-point of guidance has been lowered by only 50 bps over the last 10 months, despite deteriorating macros (persistent high inflation, banking crisis in March 2023 etc.), which implies tech demand remains resilient.
Order booking in consulting declined 2% YoY, while managed services bookings remained resilient with 6.7% YoY growth. Accenture expects order bookings to be flat in Aug-23 quarter.
Large deal momentum continues to be strong with 26 large deal wins for Accenture (more than $100 million) in Apr-23 quarter. On year-to-date basis, Accenture won 85 large deals, 11 deals more than last year.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.