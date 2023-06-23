Accenture Q3 Results Review - No Sequential Pick-Up Likely In August Quarter: ICICI Securities

Accenture Plc reported revenue growth of $16.565 billion, at mid-point of its guidance adjusted for forex. It revised its organic growth guidance from 6-8% to 6-7% YoY constant currency i.e. reduced mid-point of guidance by 50 basis points.

Guidance implies 3% QoQ decline and 4% YoY growth in revenue in August 2023 quarter. This implies no sequential pick up in revenue growth in August-23 quarter. Since September 2022 when Accenture issued FY23 guidance, the mid-point of guidance has been lowered by only 50 bps over the last 10 months, despite deteriorating macros (persistent high inflation, banking crisis in March 2023 etc.), which implies tech demand remains resilient.

Order booking in consulting declined 2% YoY, while managed services bookings remained resilient with 6.7% YoY growth. Accenture expects order bookings to be flat in Aug-23 quarter.

Large deal momentum continues to be strong with 26 large deal wins for Accenture (more than $100 million) in Apr-23 quarter. On year-to-date basis, Accenture won 85 large deals, 11 deals more than last year.