Accenture Q2 Review - Results Beat Expectations Albeit With Lower Guidance: Axis Securities

Accenture Plc reported robust Q2 FY23 numbers which stood above street expectations. Revenue for the quarter stood at $15.8 billion, posting an encouraging growth of 5% YoY in U.S. dollar and 15% in local currency despite rising pressures of slowdown and increasing interest rates.

Beating the street expectation of revenue growth, the company’s operating margins also improved by 10 basis points to 13.8%. Its earnings per share for Q2 FY23 stood at $2.69, up 17%, beating analyst estimates of $2.91/share.

Accenture flagged a negative impact of ~4.5% on sales from a stronger dollar. New bookings stood at strong levels of $22.1 billion versus $16 billion in the last quarter.

New bookings in the consulting segment were $10.7 billion (50% of total new bookings) and new bookings in the outsourcing segment were $11.4 billion (50% of total new bookings).