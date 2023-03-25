Accenture — Guides For Growth Recovery In Q4 FY23; Belief In Soft Landing: Nirmal Bang

Accenture Plc delivered Q2 FY23 (year ender August) 9% local currency revenue growth, which was at the higher end of its guidance. Technology services and operations grew in double digits while strategy and consulting declined in mid-single digits. It has cut its FY23 revenue guidance at the upper end by 100 bps to 8-10% in local currency terms.

YoY revenue growth guidance for Q3 FY23 of 3-7% in local currency terms (1-5% organic growth if one were to apply 200 basis points inorganic element evenly across quarters) implies a range of 5-9% for Q4 FY23, indicating a pick-up in growth in the August quarter of FY23.

The guidance implies a belief in the soft landing narrative with pain largely behind us while we believe that pain from the rapid rate tightening that has happened in the developed markets as well as the recent banking turmoil in U.S./Europe is only ahead of us, as discussed in our recent report. We are not sure whether the new guidance is pointing to a sustained recovery beyond FY23 and whether that would be a smooth one.