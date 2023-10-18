ACC, UltraTech, Ramco, Shree Cements Q2 Results Preview - Positive Outlook Amid Near-Term Headwinds: KRChoksey

Despite the near term headwinds in the sector, we remain optimistic about the long term growth of the sector; given the size of opportunity in the infrastructure space, along with an expected pick up in housing activities and rural demand.

We expect cement companies to take price hikes in Q3 FY24, which might lead to an improvement in profitability as well as realisations. Owing to strong demand outlook and decline in inflationary pressures, we remain positive on the sector.

The commentary from major players are on a positive stance and they expect sequential recovery going ahead.

We believe that despite the market outperformance in last few months the cement stocks have not performed well, so we anticipate that sector is headed towards a rerating.

Our top picks in the sector are Ultratech Cement Ltd. and Ramco Cements Ltd. These companies exhibit strong fundamentals, resilience, and the potential for future growth, making them attractive choices for investment.