ACC Q4 Results Review - Significant QoQ Improvement In Profitability: Dolat Capital

ACC Ltd. reported revenue, volume, realisation in line, however Ebitda, Ebitda/ tonne and adjusted profit after tax above estimates.

ACC posted up 7.4 YoY revenue to Rs 45.4 billion (up 13.8% QoQ) led by up 2.8% YoY/ up 12.4% QoQ in volume to 7.7 million tonne coupled with up 4.0% YoY/ up 1.9% QoQ in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,408.

Ebitda down 31.8% YoY/ up 2,214.7% QoQ to Rs 3.8 billion. Accordingly, adjusted profit after tax up 42.7% YoY/ net loss Rs 711 million QoQ to Rs 1.9 billion.

We broadly maintain our revenue estimates for FY23E/ FY24E/ FY25E. However, we increase our Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax estimates by 6.1%/ 11.3%, 9.2%/ 11.9% and 10.2%/ 12.3% for FY23E/ FY24E/ FY25E respectively factoring lower opex.

We expect 9.1% revenue compound annual growth rate over CY21-FY25E led by 30.8%/ down 13.7%/ 9.0% volume growth and 3.7%/ 0.0%/ 0.0% cement realisation growth in FY23E/ FY24E/ FY25E.

However, we expect 2.3%/ -1.3% Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax CAGR over CY21- FY25E due to higher opex.