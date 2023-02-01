ACC Q4 Results Review - Significant QoQ Improvement In Profitability: Dolat Capital
The new promoter Adani has significant growth plans, however exact details of capacity addition are awaited.
Dolat Capital Report
ACC Ltd. reported revenue, volume, realisation in line, however Ebitda, Ebitda/ tonne and adjusted profit after tax above estimates.
ACC posted up 7.4 YoY revenue to Rs 45.4 billion (up 13.8% QoQ) led by up 2.8% YoY/ up 12.4% QoQ in volume to 7.7 million tonne coupled with up 4.0% YoY/ up 1.9% QoQ in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,408.
Ebitda down 31.8% YoY/ up 2,214.7% QoQ to Rs 3.8 billion. Accordingly, adjusted profit after tax up 42.7% YoY/ net loss Rs 711 million QoQ to Rs 1.9 billion.
We broadly maintain our revenue estimates for FY23E/ FY24E/ FY25E. However, we increase our Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax estimates by 6.1%/ 11.3%, 9.2%/ 11.9% and 10.2%/ 12.3% for FY23E/ FY24E/ FY25E respectively factoring lower opex.
We expect 9.1% revenue compound annual growth rate over CY21-FY25E led by 30.8%/ down 13.7%/ 9.0% volume growth and 3.7%/ 0.0%/ 0.0% cement realisation growth in FY23E/ FY24E/ FY25E.
However, we expect 2.3%/ -1.3% Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax CAGR over CY21- FY25E due to higher opex.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
