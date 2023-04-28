ACC Q4 Results Review - Inline Operating Performance; Volume Above Estimates: Motilal Oswal
Ametha plant to be commissioned in Q2FY24; cash balance improves QoQ.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
ACC Ltd.’s results were inline with our estimates on operating parameters. Ebitda stood at Rs 4.7 billion versus estimated Rs 4.8 billion and Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 549 versus estimated Rs 603. Higher other income led to 13% beat in adjusted profit to Rs 2.9 billion.
Ametha integrated plant with clinker/grinding capacity of 3.3 million tonnes per annum/1 mtpa will be commissioned by Q2 FY24.
Kiln fuel cost declined 10% QoQ, leading to a 3% QoQ decline in variable cost. Further, cost-reduction initiatives such as reduction in logistics cost, and clinker factor, are underway.
Cash balance stands at Rs 31.4 billion versus Rs 2.9 billion in December 2022.
Though valuation at 12 times/9.3 times FY24/25E enterprise value/Ebitda and $96 FY24E EV/tonne appears attractive, we would wait for clarity on the company’s growth plans before becoming constructive on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.