ACC Q4 Results Review - Inline Operating Performance; Volume Above Estimates: Motilal Oswal

ACC Ltd.’s results were inline with our estimates on operating parameters. Ebitda stood at Rs 4.7 billion versus estimated Rs 4.8 billion and Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 549 versus estimated Rs 603. Higher other income led to 13% beat in adjusted profit to Rs 2.9 billion.

Ametha integrated plant with clinker/grinding capacity of 3.3 million tonnes per annum/1 mtpa will be commissioned by Q2 FY24.

Kiln fuel cost declined 10% QoQ, leading to a 3% QoQ decline in variable cost. Further, cost-reduction initiatives such as reduction in logistics cost, and clinker factor, are underway.

Cash balance stands at Rs 31.4 billion versus Rs 2.9 billion in December 2022.

Though valuation at 12 times/9.3 times FY24/25E enterprise value/Ebitda and $96 FY24E EV/tonne appears attractive, we would wait for clarity on the company’s growth plans before becoming constructive on the stock.