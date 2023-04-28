ACC Q4 Results Review - Efficiency Improvisation Continues: ICICI Securities

ACC Ltd. has put up a decent operational performance for the quarter ending March 2023. Except realisation (which slipped more than 4% QoQ), ACC fared well on all other fronts. Notably –

volumes surged more than 10% YoY despite plant shutdown in Himachal Pradesh for nearly half the quarter; freight cost/t eased ~7% QoQ while overall variable cost/tonne dipped ~6% QoQ; fixed cost (staff plus other expenses), too, was down 4% YoY.

Overall, Ebitda at Rs 4.7 billion recovered 23% on a QoQ basis (though on a YoY basis it slipped 26%). Ebitda/tonne at Rs 549 stood up ~12% QoQ (down 33% YoY).

Despite strong resilience in volumes and cost efficiency, we foresee limited scope of upward revision to our earnings estimates owing to meek realisation and continued weakness in pricing environment.

While Ambuja Cement Ltd. (parent entity) has reiterated its plan to double capacity (from 67.5 million tonnes per annum currently to 140 mtpa) by FY28, the exact quantum of ACC’s role needs clarity.

Given there are concerns around Adani group finances, we continue to value ACC at 11 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.