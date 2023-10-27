ACC Q2 Results Review - Robust Volume Growth; Ebitda Miss On lower Realisation; Retain 'Buy': Axis Securities

Financial Performance

ACC Ltd. reported revenue/volume growth of 18%/11%oY (above expectations), driven by better demand. The company recorded an Ebitda margin of 12.4% against 0.4% YoY (below estimates), primarily owing to the lower fuel cost on a YoY basis.

On a QoQ basis, the Ebitda margin declined owing to an increase in raw material costs, higher purchase of stock in-trade, and lower realisation. ACC’s blended Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 678, up 2,736% YoY and it reported blended realisation/tonne of Rs 5,475 against Rs 5,821, down 6% YoY. The volume for the quarter stood at 8.1 million tonnes per annum, up 18% YoY and down 14% QoQ (above expectations).

Cost/tonne lowered by 17% YoY to Rs 4,797 on account of better synergies, and lower fuel and freight costs.

ACC reported a profit of Rs 388 crore, supported by higher other income of Rs 210 crore against the loss of Rs 87 crore YoY.