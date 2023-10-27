ACC Q2 Results Review - Robust Volume Growth; Ebitda Miss On lower Realisation; Retain 'Buy': Axis Securities
Healthy growth and demand prospects augers well with ACC's growth ambition with leading margins.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance
ACC Ltd. reported revenue/volume growth of 18%/11%oY (above expectations), driven by better demand. The company recorded an Ebitda margin of 12.4% against 0.4% YoY (below estimates), primarily owing to the lower fuel cost on a YoY basis.
On a QoQ basis, the Ebitda margin declined owing to an increase in raw material costs, higher purchase of stock in-trade, and lower realisation. ACC’s blended Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 678, up 2,736% YoY and it reported blended realisation/tonne of Rs 5,475 against Rs 5,821, down 6% YoY. The volume for the quarter stood at 8.1 million tonnes per annum, up 18% YoY and down 14% QoQ (above expectations).
Cost/tonne lowered by 17% YoY to Rs 4,797 on account of better synergies, and lower fuel and freight costs.
ACC reported a profit of Rs 388 crore, supported by higher other income of Rs 210 crore against the loss of Rs 87 crore YoY.
Outlook:
The recent addition of a new greenfield integrated unit in Ametha (Madhya Pradesh) in a demand-accretive central region, higher cement demand backed by increased spending on infrastructure development, particularly roads, railways, affordable housing and other schemes, and better synergies with other group companies will drive ACC’s growth moving forward.
Against this backdrop, we remain constructive on the company prospects from a medium to long-term perspective.
Valuation and recommendation
The stock is currently trading at 11 times and eight times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and EV/tonne of $100 and $90 which we believe is attractive.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,460/share, implying a robust upside potential of 29% from the current market price.
Key Risks to our estimates and target price
Lower realization and demand in its key market.
Further delay in capacity expansion to result in market share loss.
