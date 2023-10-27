ACC Q2 Results Review - Marginally Weak; Ametha Plant Commissioned: Centrum Broking
ACC’s long pending capacity in Ametha, MP) finally got commissioned in Q2 FY24, providing 3.3 million mt of clinker capacity.
Centrum Broking Report
ACC Ltd. reported marginally weak set of numbers for Q2 FY24 owing to weak realisations and higher than expected costs. Reported Ebitda at Rs 5.5 billion came 9% below our estimate whereas Ebitda/million tonne came in at Rs 681 versus our expectation of Rs 736.
ACC has commissioned 3.3 million mt clinkerisation plant at Ametha Madhya Pradesh during the quarter. Higher startup costs of new unit may have impacted Ebitda negatively.
Cash on balance sheet as on September 2023 improved by Rs 5.4 billion to Rs 36.3 billion as a result of reversal of advance given for coal supply agreement.
We will be releasing a detailed update with revision to our estimates after the call which will be scheduled after Ambuja Cements Ltd. results on November 01 2023.
