ACC Q2 Results Review - Lower Realisation, Higher Variable Cost Led Ebitda Miss: Motilal Oswal

ACC Ltd. reported Ebitda of Rs 5.5 billion versus our estimate of Rs 6.8 billion (19% below our estimate) in Q2 FY24, due to lower blended realization (~3% miss) and higher variable cost/tonne (7% above our estimate).

Ebitda/tonne came in at Rs 677 (versus estimate Rs 820). However, adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 3.8 billion (in line with our estimate), led by a sharp increase in ‘other income’ (up three times YoY; up 160% versus our estimate).

The management indicated that demand remains robust, driven by increased spending on housing and infrastructure projects. It has initiated commercial production with a 3.3 million tonnes per annum clinker capacity at its Ametha plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, the share of premium products in trade sales increased 1.5% YoY to 32%. Furthermore, the company witnessed a net addition of 534 dealers across various markets during the quarter.

We broadly maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates. ACC trades at 11 times/nine times FY24E/ FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and $105/$95 FY24E/FY25E EV/tonne.

We value ACC at 9.5 times September-25E EV/Ebitda (earlier FY25E) to arrive at our target price of Rs 2,150. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.