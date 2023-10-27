ACC Q2 Results Review - Lower Realisation, Higher Variable Cost Led Ebitda Miss: Motilal Oswal
Commissioned clinker unit at Ametha, Madhya Pradesh in October 2023.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
ACC Ltd. reported Ebitda of Rs 5.5 billion versus our estimate of Rs 6.8 billion (19% below our estimate) in Q2 FY24, due to lower blended realization (~3% miss) and higher variable cost/tonne (7% above our estimate).
Ebitda/tonne came in at Rs 677 (versus estimate Rs 820). However, adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 3.8 billion (in line with our estimate), led by a sharp increase in ‘other income’ (up three times YoY; up 160% versus our estimate).
The management indicated that demand remains robust, driven by increased spending on housing and infrastructure projects. It has initiated commercial production with a 3.3 million tonnes per annum clinker capacity at its Ametha plant in Madhya Pradesh.
Additionally, the share of premium products in trade sales increased 1.5% YoY to 32%. Furthermore, the company witnessed a net addition of 534 dealers across various markets during the quarter.
We broadly maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates. ACC trades at 11 times/nine times FY24E/ FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and $105/$95 FY24E/FY25E EV/tonne.
We value ACC at 9.5 times September-25E EV/Ebitda (earlier FY25E) to arrive at our target price of Rs 2,150. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ACC Q2 Results Review - Robust Volume Growth; Ebitda Miss On lower Realisation; Retain 'Buy': Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.