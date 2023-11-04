ACC Q2 Results Review - Expected To Maintain Balanced Growth: Nirmal Bang

ACC Ltd.'s overall revenue for Q2 FY24 exceeded our estimate by 11% (actual/estimated: Rs 44,347 million/Rs 41,110 million) on the back of reported volume (cement plus clinker) growth of 17% YoY (actual/estimated: 8.1 million tonne/7.3 million tonne).

Overall Ebitda increased significantly on YoY basis on a low base but was lower than our estimate by 15% (actual/estimated: Rs 5,484 million/Rs 6,484 million) due to lower cost for power and fuel (declined by 33% YoY), labour and other expenses. Raw material expenses/tonne increased by ~30% YoY.

We expect many levers of growth to emerge along with cost savings (Rs 170-220/tonne) in terms of raw material sourcing, network optimisation, sourcing of renewable energy and waste heat recovery systems capacity expansion. The key markets serviced by legacy plants shall be replaced/supported by additional clinker line.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating and value ACC at an unchanged valuation of 10.6 times September 2025E enterprise value/Ebitda with a revised target price of Rs 2,495.