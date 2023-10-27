ACC Q2 Results Review - A Decent Show; Attractive Valuation: ICICI Securities

ACC Ltd. had a decent performance in Q2 FY24 with Ebitda/tonne at Rs 677 (4% below estimates), down 17% QoQ mainly due to seasonal low-operating leverage.

While realisation disappointed, falling 1.2% QoQ, the underlying price improvement across regions is driving ~3% upwards revision to each of our FY24E and FY25E Ebitda estimates. In the backdrop of-

improving pricing environment; volume gains from the recently commissioned 3.3 million tonnes per annum clinker facility in Central India; a strong balance sheet (net cash of more than Rs 36 billion) and return on equities of ~12% - current valuations of 9.1 times FY25E and 8.2 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda appear extremely attractive

Hence, we upgrade ACC to 'Buy' ('Add' earlier) keeping valuation multiple of 12.5 times unchanged.

Rolling over valuations to Q2 FY26E yields us a target price of Rs 2,451 (Rs 2, 338 earlier).