ACC Q2 Results Review - A Decent Show; Attractive Valuation: ICICI Securities
Margins slip 240 bps QoQ; recovery appears imminent.
ICICI Securities Report
ACC Ltd. had a decent performance in Q2 FY24 with Ebitda/tonne at Rs 677 (4% below estimates), down 17% QoQ mainly due to seasonal low-operating leverage.
While realisation disappointed, falling 1.2% QoQ, the underlying price improvement across regions is driving ~3% upwards revision to each of our FY24E and FY25E Ebitda estimates. In the backdrop of-
improving pricing environment;
volume gains from the recently commissioned 3.3 million tonnes per annum clinker facility in Central India;
a strong balance sheet (net cash of more than Rs 36 billion) and
return on equities of ~12% - current valuations of 9.1 times FY25E and 8.2 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda appear extremely attractive
Hence, we upgrade ACC to 'Buy' ('Add' earlier) keeping valuation multiple of 12.5 times unchanged.
Rolling over valuations to Q2 FY26E yields us a target price of Rs 2,451 (Rs 2, 338 earlier).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
