ACC Q1 Results Review - Robust Quarter; Improvement In Profitability Continues: Dolat Capital

ACC Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 numbers beat estimates on all fronts except realisations, which stood in line with our estimates.

ACC posted +16.4% YoY revenue to Rs 52.0 billion (+8.6% QoQ) led by +23.2% YoY/ +10.1% QoQ in volume to 9.4 million tonne which was partially offset by -3.7% YoY/ -1.3% QoQ in realisation to Rs 5,169.

Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 80.9% YoY/ 105.0% YoY to Rs 7.7 billion/ Rs 4.7 billion led by better operating performance.

We expect -2.8%/ +31.7%/ +37.9% revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23- FY25E led by -9.0%/ +6.0% volume growth and -2.0%/ 0.0% cement realisation growth in FY24E/ FY25E.

We increase revenue estimates by +6.0%/ +6.0% for FY24E/ FY25E as we upward revise volume estimates factoring Q1 FY24.

Accordingly, we increase Ebitda by +3.1%/ +3.7% for FY24E/FY25E and adjusted profit after tax by +4.0%/ +4.7% for FY24E/ FY25E considering better operating performance.

But stock price has run up by ~10% since last update note which leaves limited upside. Hence, we downgrade from 'Buy' to 'Accumulate' with revised target price of Rs 2,236.