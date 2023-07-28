ACC Q1 Results Review - Robust Quarter; Improvement In Profitability Continues: Dolat Capital
Dolat Capital Report
ACC Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 numbers beat estimates on all fronts except realisations, which stood in line with our estimates.
ACC posted +16.4% YoY revenue to Rs 52.0 billion (+8.6% QoQ) led by +23.2% YoY/ +10.1% QoQ in volume to 9.4 million tonne which was partially offset by -3.7% YoY/ -1.3% QoQ in realisation to Rs 5,169.
Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 80.9% YoY/ 105.0% YoY to Rs 7.7 billion/ Rs 4.7 billion led by better operating performance.
We expect -2.8%/ +31.7%/ +37.9% revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23- FY25E led by -9.0%/ +6.0% volume growth and -2.0%/ 0.0% cement realisation growth in FY24E/ FY25E.
We increase revenue estimates by +6.0%/ +6.0% for FY24E/ FY25E as we upward revise volume estimates factoring Q1 FY24.
Accordingly, we increase Ebitda by +3.1%/ +3.7% for FY24E/FY25E and adjusted profit after tax by +4.0%/ +4.7% for FY24E/ FY25E considering better operating performance.
But stock price has run up by ~10% since last update note which leaves limited upside. Hence, we downgrade from 'Buy' to 'Accumulate' with revised target price of Rs 2,236.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.