ACC Q1 Results Review - Beat On All Fronts; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities
Strong volume growth and market leadership.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance
ACC Ltd. reported revenue/volume/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax growth of 16%/24%/81%/105% YoY (above expectations), driven by better demand and lower cost.
The company recorded an Ebitda margin of 14.8% against 9.5% YoY (above estimates), primarily owing to the lower fuel cost on a YoY basis. The volume for the quarter stood at 9.4 million tonnes per annum, up 24% YoY and up 11% QoQ (above expectations).
ACC’s blended Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 820, up 45%/49% YoY/QoQ and it reported blended realisation/tonne of Rs 5,533 against Rs 5,910, down 7% YoY.
Cost/tonne lowered by 12% YoY to Rs 4,710 on account of better synergies, the benefit of operating leverage, and lower fuel costs.
Outlook:
The addition of a new greenfield integrated unit in Ametha (Madhya Pradesh) in a demandaccretive central region by Q2 FY24E, higher cement demand backed by increased spending on infrastructure development, particularly roads, railways, affordable housing and other schemes, and better synergies with other group companies will drive ACC’s growth moving forward.
Against this backdrop, we remain constructive on the company from a medium to long-term perspective.
Valuation and Recommendation
The stock is currently trading at 11 times and eight times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and enterprise value/tonne of $100 and $95 which we believe is attractive.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2540/share, implying an upside potential of 31% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
