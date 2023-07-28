ACC Q1 Results Review - Beat On All Fronts; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

Financial Performance

ACC Ltd. reported revenue/volume/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax growth of 16%/24%/81%/105% YoY (above expectations), driven by better demand and lower cost.

The company recorded an Ebitda margin of 14.8% against 9.5% YoY (above estimates), primarily owing to the lower fuel cost on a YoY basis. The volume for the quarter stood at 9.4 million tonnes per annum, up 24% YoY and up 11% QoQ (above expectations).

ACC’s blended Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 820, up 45%/49% YoY/QoQ and it reported blended realisation/tonne of Rs 5,533 against Rs 5,910, down 7% YoY.

Cost/tonne lowered by 12% YoY to Rs 4,710 on account of better synergies, the benefit of operating leverage, and lower fuel costs.