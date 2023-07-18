ACC - Expansion Delayed; Cost Curve Remains Higher Than Peers: Motilal Oswal

ACC Ltd. trades at 13 times/9.6 times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and $97/$90 FY24E/FY25E EV/tonnne. The stock has traded at an average EV/Ebitda of 13 times over the last 10 years.

The stock price has corrected 24% in the past six months and underperformed broader indices, primarily due to a delay in the expansion plan, a lack of clarity on future growth plan, and underperformance versus peers in terms of margin recovery sequentially.

We estimate a gradual margin improvement in FY24/FY25, led by a decline in fuel prices.

However, volume growth will be in mid-single digits due to delayed expansion plans. Further, ACC lags behind its peers in terms of higher opex/tonne and lower profitability.

We value ACC at 11 times FY25E EV/Ebitda to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2,000 and maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.