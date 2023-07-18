ACC - Expansion Delayed; Cost Curve Remains Higher Than Peers: Motilal Oswal
Stock price factors in concern of expansion delay and weak performance.
Motilal Oswal Report
ACC Ltd. trades at 13 times/9.6 times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and $97/$90 FY24E/FY25E EV/tonnne. The stock has traded at an average EV/Ebitda of 13 times over the last 10 years.
The stock price has corrected 24% in the past six months and underperformed broader indices, primarily due to a delay in the expansion plan, a lack of clarity on future growth plan, and underperformance versus peers in terms of margin recovery sequentially.
We estimate a gradual margin improvement in FY24/FY25, led by a decline in fuel prices.
However, volume growth will be in mid-single digits due to delayed expansion plans. Further, ACC lags behind its peers in terms of higher opex/tonne and lower profitability.
We value ACC at 11 times FY25E EV/Ebitda to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2,000 and maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
The key highlights of ACC’s FY23 annual report:
Ametha greenfield expansion has been delayed by six to nine months and is now likely to be commissioned in Q2 FY24;
Environmental clearance was granted for the Salai Banwa split grinding unit in November 2022 with capacity of three million tonnes per annum; however, there was no comment on the status of the expansion and the commissioning date;
It aims to realise cost savings of about Rs 500/tonne by increasing green power share, higher usage of alternative fuel and process optimisation.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
